Nod to 3 dog-catching vans, 16 cattle-catchers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation today accorded a formal approval to purchasing three dog-catching vans and hiring 16 cattle-catchers.

Now, the cattle-catchers will be hired through outsourcing at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh.

The committee also accorded approval to Rs 5-lakh refreshments provided to the participants of the Gully Cricket from April 7 to 23.

Revised rates for auction of saleable material at MRF Centre, Industrial Area, Phase-I, were okayed. Work of providing and fixing “huts” and benches in parks/garden and green belts at Sector 45 and 46 at an estimated cost of Rs 5.35 lakh was approved.

The work of supplying and fixing of open air gym fitness equipment and benches, and recreational equipment in various parks and green belts of Kajheri village and Sector 52 at an estimated cost of Rs 8.20 lakh was also given the go-ahead.

Allotment of liquor vends opposite Kalagram and at Mauli Jagran village near nurseries on the Chandigarh-Panchkula road (leading from Hallo Majra to Panchkula) at an estimated cost of Rs 5.83 lakh each per month.

The Committee accorded approval of Rs 40 lakh for the CEOs Conference on Data and Technology in Chandigarh April 27 and 28.

The other works accorded approval by the committee were construction of road in Ambedkar Colony, Sector 56, for an estimated cost of Rs 19.92 lakh, re-laying and construction of new cement concrete track in neighbourhood parks of Sector 37 and 38 at an estimated cost of Rs 27.98 lakh.