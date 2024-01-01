Nod to development works in Panchkula village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 31

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has said that approval has been given for several works, including a foot overbridge towards the cremation ground in Budhanpur village at a cost of Rs 18.65 lakh, road connecting Budhanpur with a sector at Rs 46.50 lakh, Gogamadhi road at a cost of Rs 6.87 lakh and the renovation of a dharamshala at a cost of Rs 53.17 lakh.

Gupta said the tenders were in process and work on all these projects would start in January. Work on the Budhanpur market road, sewerage, drinking water line, etc had been started.

He was addressing a gathering at a programme organised on the arrival of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Budhanpur village last evening.

The Speaker urged the people to resolve to make India a developed country. He handed over pension certificates to 10 elderly persons and Ayushman cards to four families. He also felicitated students who made pupils aware of cleanliness and cultural programmes. He also honoured a visually impaired student, Noori, with a cash award for penning down a poem.

Gupta said the pension of Rs 3,000 would start coming in the account of elderly people this month. Cards were being made under the Ayushman scheme. It was the endeavour of the government to provide better health benefits up to Rs 5 lakh to all poor families. Besides, families with an income of Rs 3 lakh could also take advantage of the Ayushman scheme by paying only Rs 1,500, he added.

People were getting the benefit of this yatra on their doorstep.

Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal also spoke on the occasion. Additional Deputy Commissioner Varsha Khanagwal, MDC Sachin Gupta, joint secretary Richa Rathi, DMC Sachin Gupta, BJP vice-president Umesh Sood, MC Sonia Sood, Harendra Malik, honorary general secretary of Child Welfare Council Ranjita Mehta, Mandal women president Vandana, Rajkumar Jain, Manoj Vats, Hardev, Prakash and others were present on the occasion.

