Nod to increase in stipend for PGI paramedical students

Chandigarh, April 21

Standing Academic Committee has given the green light to a proposal to enhance the stipend for students pursuing paramedical courses at the PGI.

The proposal entails a substantial increase in the stipend for paramedical students, both during their course and internship. Students enrolled in paramedical courses will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 500. During their one-year internship, students will now get a stipend of Rs 13,150 per month, the standard practice observed at the prestigious All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The genesis of this proposal traces back to the concerted efforts of the Examination Section (Academic Section), which presented the idea during a meeting of the Education Committee on September 12 last year. Recognising the long-standing disparity in stipend provisions, the proposal gained traction as a means to address the financial challenges faced by paramedical students.

It was highlighted that since 1992, the paramedical students had been paid Rs 500 stipend during their course as well as internship. The coordinator of the BSc Dialysis Therapy course had intimated that the course students were not paid any stipend. It was proposed to start Rs 500 (per month) stipend for students of the rest of the paramedical courses and the stipend be increased to Rs 13,150 as per the AlIMS pattern for the internship period.

