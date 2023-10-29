Nod to revised pay scales for unaided teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 28

A meeting of the Panjab University (PU) Syndicate lasted more than six hours today, which included discussion over revised pay scales for teachers on unaided posts.

The PU authorities have finally approved the Seventh Pay Commission scales for self-financed teachers. During the course of the proceedings, the Chandigarh Aided College Teachers’ Association (CACTA) organised a protest in front of the administrative block at the PU.

One of the other relevant decisions taken during the meeting concerned transparency in the tender process related to construction. The Syndicate members unanimously agreed upon pulling up RK Rai, executive engineer, the PU construction office.

To avoid dealing with tender violations, it was suggested that residents must submit satisfactory report immediately after the completion of the construction work.

Dr Parveen Goyal, one of the Syndicate members, said construction officials were biased while prioritising work. So, despatch system must be in place, Dr Goyal said.

Also, the Syndicate members reached a consensus over not extending the services of doctors of 62 years age and above at the PU health centre. Besides, the Syndicate approved the reconsideration of the employment of

Dr Rakesh Khullar as Medical Officer at the Bhai Ghanaiya Ji Institute of Health, on contract.

During a protest earlier, Dr Kulvinder Singh, president, CACTA, said, “Private managements are leaving no stone unturned to fill their coffers with government grants and fee from students. They are openly flouting the PU/UGC norms.”

