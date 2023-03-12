 Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake : The Tribune India

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

Exercise to remove old and large fish from the Sukhna Lake will be undertaken from March 13 to 22 to maintain its ecological balance

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

To rejuvenate the Sukhna Lake, new fish seed will be released in consultation with experts. iStock



IANS

Chandigarh, March 12

Fish in the rain-fed Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh is in trouble owing to man-made reasons.

The lake, that supports a variety of aquatic life, makes it an abode for winter migratory birds. Now due to a variety of reasons, the delicate balance of the rain-fed lake is getting disturbed.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries is undertaking an exercise to remove old and large fish from the Sukhna Lake from March 13 to 22 to maintain its ecological balance in consultation with the Forest Department and the Zoology Department of Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Biologists told IANS it is a good step towards fish conservation. They say angling, to some extent, would help removing the fish that had attained old age and stopped breeding.

The lake is home to 30-odd species of fish, including Indian major carps and a few exotic carps. Every year the Fishery Department stocked Indian major carps, and exotic carps in the lake. In addition, fish from the surrounding areas are washed into the lake during floods.

Experts say the trouble started after 1985 when the administration stopped auctioning of selective fishing rights in the lake.

This resulted in aging of fish, which started living at the expense of the small fish, creating food and space problems for the younger breed.

Environmentalists and experts have blamed the authorities concerned for this. They are worried as the lake is a feeding ground for thousands of migratory birds from far-away Siberia, Iran, Iraq and Central Europe.

The annual growth rate in the first year of life in C. mrigala and L rohita is reduced to one third and half in L calbasu and C catla, according to studies conducted by the Department of Zoology of Panjab University.

The administration says the aim of selective harvesting of fish is for better ecological management of Sukhna, a small lake, unlike larger water bodies with flowing water.

Such lakes have their own specific requirements of ecological management of flora and fauna that are very sensitive to changes. The removal of big size fishes will also allow better feeding availability of small fishes for migratory birds, which are omnivorous in nature.

The selective harvesting is being carried out on the recommendation of the Forest Department as unusual mortality was reported in last rainy season and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Secretary Vinod P Kavle.

The fishing will be conducted with gill nets of a specific mesh size not less than six cm from knot to knot so that small fishes may get protected, says the administration.

The nets will be deployed at night so as to avoid public inconvenience and not interfere in recreational activities of the public. The area of fishing will be specific and will be towards the regulator end of the lake.

To rejuvenate the Sukhna Lake, new fish seed will be released in consultation with experts and new varieties of fishes will be reared.

A biologist told IANS there is a possibility that the present-day progeny of Indian major carps belongs to a few very old large sized carps. He favours that brooders from other streams and lakes should be introduced into the lake.

He suggests that safety pits should be dug around the lake and the existing ones should be cleared from the silt so that the pits could be used by the fish during summers. Also periodic monitoring of the quality of water must be carried out.

Experts feel the abiotic and biotic aspects of the lake shall be studied regularly in order to assess its productivity and carrying capacity.

Also they say angling in the lake should be restarted as it is a good step towards fish conservation. They say angling, to some extent, would help in removing the fish that had attained old age and stopped breeding.

#Sukhna Lake Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

2
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

3
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

4
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

5
Nation

‘You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land’: Heated feud erupts between auto driver, passenger over speaking in Kannada; video goes viral

6
Comment

Himachal's Millet Man

7
World

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

8
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

9
Diaspora

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

10
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Virat Kohli slams 1st Test century since Nov 2019 as India reach 475/5 at tea

Team India trailing Australia by just eight runs

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India’s London-Mumbai flight

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Pvt schools oppose derecognition move

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner’s wife alleges husband’s role in actor’s death, police initiate inquiry

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship