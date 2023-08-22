Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 21

The Municipal Corporation (MC) has okayed the only firm, which filed a bid for the tender for setting up a temporary composting plant to process fresh wet west at Dadu Majra.

The agency’s financial bid will be opened on Tuesday. “If it is according to the estimates prepared by us in the tender floated earlier, then the work will be allotted to the firm,” said an MC official concerned.

There was earlier ambiguity about the fate of this bid since only one bid was received. Generally, when a single bid is received, the tender is refloated for more competition. But, officials said considering the gravity of the garbage processing issue in the city, the firm was cleared today. This plant will operate for two years or till the time the new waste processing plant is set up in Dadu Majra dumping site.

The compost plant is proposed be set up on 5 acres reclaimed at the Dadu Majra dumping ground at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore. The MC is operating a wet waste plant at Sector 25 after upgrade and extensions, but can process only up to 200 metric

tonne (MT) of waste per day. In contrast, the daily generation of fresh wet waste in the city is 374 MT per day. Therefore, there will be at least 174 MT of waste per day that will have to be dumped unprocessed across the road at the dumping ground. The temporary plant will fill that gap.

The civic body earlier floated a request for proposal for the selection of concessionaire for the setting up of an integrated solid waste processing plant of 550 TPD capacity along with operation and maintenance of the existing three garbage transfer stations (GTS) for 17 years (two years for plant construction, 15 years for operations and maintenance).