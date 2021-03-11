Nodal officer to ensure upkeep of HSVP parks in Panchkula: Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 11

In view of the deteriorating condition of parks, a nodal officer will be appointed for upkeep and maintenance of all parks under the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in Panchkula city.

Haryana Speaker and MLA Gian Chand Gupta stated this after visiting the Fountain Park and Nirjhar Vatika in Sector 5 here today. He inspected works for the beautification and maintenance of parks. He said one XEN would be allotted at least two parks so as to ensure that works related to repair, maintenance and beautification were completed on a priority basis.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of cleanliness in the parks, Gupta said it was the responsibility of the officials concerned to ensure proper cleanliness and provide all necessary facilities in the parks. He spoke to the Chief Administrator of HSVP over the phone and apprised him of the situation. On this, the Chief Administrator assured Gupta that all shortcomings in the parks would be removed by June 15.

Gupta said fountains would run daily from 6 to 8 in morning and evening so that visitors coming to the park can enjoy the same. He also inspected the toilets constructed in the park and ordered officials to ensure their cleanliness on a regular basis.

He discussed the problem of encroachments in Panchkula and said recently, thousands of slum dwellers were removed from Chandigarh following which new slums were coming up near Mata Mansa Mandir complex, Kharak Mangoli and the Industrial Area, Phase II. He directed the HSVP to launch a massive drive to prevent new slums from developing in Panchkula.