Noida man arrested for dating app fraud

Chandigarh, November 25
The police have arrested a Noida-based man, Porsper, on the charge of duping a Sector 39 resident of Rs 98,500 through a dating application. The complainant, who resides in PHD Hostel, CSIR I-MTech, alleged that she befriended Dr Ayan Kumar Geoge through a dating app. She got a call from Dr Geoge purportedly from the Delhi airport that he had reached here. Thereafter, the complainant got a call from a Customs officer, who told her that Dr Geoge was carrying 1,00,000 Pounds and the amount was liable for income tax amounting to Rs 68,500. The officer said the amount was to be transferred in a bank account. The victim did as told by the officer.
Later, the officer demanded more money and the complainant transferred Rs 30,000 to the given account. After receiving a total of Rs 98,500, the caller blocked the complainant’s number.
A raid was conducted in Noida on November 20 and Porsper arrested with seven mobile phones and two laptops. In his phone, the photograph, which he had sent to the complainant, was found. The analysis of another mobile phone revealed he had been chatting with many women posing as Dr Akash Navin.
