Noise pollution: Zirakpur marriage palace owner, manager booked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 18

The owner and the manager of a marriage palace have been booked for playing loud music beyond permissible limit and time on the Chandigarh-Ambala road here today.

On a complaint of ASI Gurcharan Singh, a case under Section 188 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Noise Polution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, has been registered against Palm Resorts Marriage Palace owner Sumit Passi and the palace manager.

Zirakpur DSP Bikramjit Singh Brar said, “Strict action will be taken against marriage palace owners found flouting rules and playing music beyond the permissible time limit. Residents are complaining about the growing nuisance by marriage palaces near the residential societies.”

Several parts of Zirakpur, including Shimla road, Peer Muchalla, Patiala road and Chandigarh-Ambala road, are dotted with marriage palaces, farm houses and hotels, which are abuzz with activity during the wedding season.

“This is examination time and marriage palaces play loud music till late at night. Most of them do not have their designated parking lots. As a result, vehicles are parked in residential areas and on roadsides,” said Bhupinder Bhandari, a resident of VIP Road.