Non-compliance of solid waste management norms: Rs 10-lakh fine slapped on 8 establishments in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, February 18

The Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of over Rs 10 lakh in total on eight bulk waste generators (BWGs) of the city for their failure to comply with the solid waste management norms.

The amount will be added to their respective water billing cycle. Nine BWGs were served final notices in December. The last report filed by the field staff of the MC on January 16 found that all BWGs were non- compliant, except Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Sector 12. Following the report, the civic body issued an order to impose the penalty on these establishments.

A fine of Rs 20,000 and administrative charges (per month) are levied on defaulters for failure to comply with Rule 4 (7) of the Solid Waste Management Rules. Failure to hand over the residual waste to the corporation attracts a penalty of Rs 2,000 per day.

It was stated in the final notice that directions for lodging an FIR under Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, with effect from January 1, 2023, could also be given to officials concerned.

The BWGs are required to process, treat and dispose of waste generated through composting or biomethanation within their premises as far as possible, and hand over the residual waste to a waste collector or agency as directed by the MC.

What bulk waste generators need to do

