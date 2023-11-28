Non-functional street lights a concern for Chandigarh residents

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 27

Several city roads plunge into darkness as the sun sets, as many street lights remain non-functional.

Despite repeated complaints, the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) — a public sector undertaking — and the municipal corporation have failed to put things on track.

As a result, commuters have to navigate poorly lit or darkened paths at night, leaving them prone to mishaps.

Besides, miscreants often take advantage of the cover of darkness to commit thefts and robberies.

Residents have repeatedly complained about the non-functional street lights and the poor complaint redressal system, but to no avail.

Just recently, the MC chief engineer took note of the “poor management of street lighting service” and sought a report from the electricity wing of the civic body on the overall performance of the EESL.

It may be recalled that the civic body had signed a Rs 48-crore contract with the EESL for the replacement of 48,000 ordinary street lights with LEDs in February 2017.

However, the city is beset with the issue of non-functional street lights. Meanwhile, residents have been pressing for action against the agency.