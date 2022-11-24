Non-local licencees to deposit arms in 15 days: Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

The district administration has directed all arms licence holders, who have shifted their address from outside districts/states to Mohali, to deposit their firearms in the respective police station within 15 days or face action. On September 8, 2020, the administration had allowed only two weapons on each arms licence instead of three weapons.

District Magistrate Amit Talwar said there were 54 licence holders in the district, who had still not deposited the third weapon at their respective police station.

The police have recommended the suspension of 32 new arms licence applications to the administration. Meanwhile, the Phase 11 police nabbed Amb Sahib Colony resident Pramod, a native of Bareilly, with a country-made weapon. A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.