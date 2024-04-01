 Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Electrical and manifold lines before and after restoration work at Advanced Cardiac Centre in PGI on Sunday.



Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, March 31

In a concerning revelation in the wake of yesterday’s fire incident at the Advanced Cardiac Centre (ACC) of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), serious lapses in fire safety measures have come to the fore.

Following a fire incident at the operation theatre, where short-circuit led to a fire, necessitating the swift evacuation and relocation of a 70-year-old patient in the middle of the surgery, the electrical and manifold points at the OT were segregated during the restoration work today.

An engineering team of the PGI is now tasked with segregating electrical and manifold units in other areas of the institute. “As soon as the heart line machine was plugged in an electrical socket, there was short-circuit. It caused a fire, which was augmented by the manifold line carrying oxygen. We segregated the electrical and manifold lines during the restoration work,” said a source.

The recent fire incident, which is reminiscent of a previous fire outbreak in March 2021 at the Advanced Trauma Centre, has again brought to the fore a recurring threat stemming from the convergence of electrical points and oxygen manifold lines.

Despite previous documentation and calls for preventive action, including a detailed journal titled “Fire Incidents in Bed Panels – Causes and Prevention”, authored by a team of doctors of the PGI, the implementation of the recommended safeguards for fire prevention remains inadequate at the institute. The fire on March 23, 2021, which was triggered by a spark in an electrical point and augmented by oxygen leak, is a stark reminder of the persistent risk. As many 68 critical patients in the affected area were evacuated to safety that day.

A root-cause analysis highlighted regular cleaning, maintenance and the segregation of electrical and manifold units to prevent incidents in future. The authorities also believe that in areas where equipment that usually functions 24x7, especially in the critical care wings, the possibility of a spark, overloading and short-circuit cannot be ignored. It was then decided that the design and installation of electrical services and manifold supplies should be as per the building codes.

Despite deliberations on optimal fire-prevention measures and compliance with building codes, unaddressed vulnerabilities across multiple areas is a cause for concern.

Fire-prevention steps inadequate

Despite previous documentation and calls for preventive action, including a detailed journal titled “Fire Incidents in Bed Panels – Causes and Prevention”, authored by a team of doctors of the PGI, the implementation of the recommended safeguards for fire prevention remains inadequate at the institute.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#PGI Chandigarh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

3
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

4
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

5
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

6
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

7
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

8
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

9
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

‘Anti-national act’: PM targets Congress for giving island to Lanka

‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka

Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

Murder convict who jumped parole nabbed

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

Wine shop salesman shot dead for refusing liquor after midnight in Greater Noida

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study