Non-segregation of waste: Challan drive in Chandigarh from Monday

Chandigarh, February 18

The Municipal Corporation will start an intensive challaning drive against non-segregation of waste from Monday.

Anindita Mitra, Municipal Commissioner, said the civic body was committed to 100% waste processing and 100% segregation of waste was required to achieve it.

It has been observed at the material recovery facility and at the processing plant that wet waste being transported there has a lot of dry material, which affects the process of composting. Hence, it has been decided that intensive challaning will be carried out to ensure that the residents start segregating their waste properly into dry, wet, sanitary and domestic hazardous waste.

During the drive, each garbage collection vehicle will be physically tracked by supervisors and the waste of each household checked. Also, the performance of door-to-door garbage collectors will be linked to the level of segregation.

The Commissioner emphasised without the cooperation of the residents, it would not be possible for the city to rise from Rank 12 to 1 in the Swachh Sarvekshan.