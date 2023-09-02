Norms violated, Chandigarh Administration seals Berkeley complex

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, September 1

Acting tough against alleged violations of environment norms, the UT Administration today sealed a commercial complex of Berkeley Realtech Ltd in Industrial Area, Phase I.

The move followed directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC), which also told directors of Berkeley Realtech Ltd to deposit an environmental compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh as per the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) within 15 days.

Anomalies galore Unit found running service station with installation of diesel generator sets without approval

Offered denting and painting services, installed paint booth and generated hazardous waste

Required to maintain log book for effluent and sewage treatment plant, but not done Show-cause notice on July 14 A show-cause notice was issued to Berkeley Realtech Ltd under various environmental laws on July 14; unit submitted its reply on July 25, which was not found satisfactory

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (East) sealed the complex on the orders of the CPCC. The order issued by TC Nautiyal, Member Secretary, CPCC, states that during a surprise check carried out on July 14, it was found that the unit was running a commercial complex along with a service station and had installed two diesel generator sets of 320 KVA each and two of 62.5 KVA each. The unit also offered denting and painting services and installed a paint booth on the third floor of the building.

As per condition No. 17 under general conditions issued to them by the CPCC, the unit will not install or use a diesel generator set without prior permission of the CPCC.

As per point No. 10 under the terms and condition heading of authorisation, the unit has to prepare seven copies of the manifest in Form 10 as per the Hazardous and Other Waste (Management and Transboundary Movement) Rules, 2016, comprising of different colours and all copies shall be signed by the sender while disposing of hazardous waste generated by it, but no such record was submitted with the CPCC. Moreover, the annual return submitted by the unit doesn’t match with official records.

As per point No. 5 under special condition issued by the CPCC, the unit will have to maintain a log book, electricity consumption record etc. for effluent and sewage treatment plant, but no log book was maintained.

As per point No. 2, the unit shall obtain prior permission from the CPCC before expansion or modification of the facility, but the unit set up a body shop for four-wheelers along with a paint booth and generated hazardous waste of category 21.1 (paint residue) without prior consent.

The order mentioned that a show-cause notice was issued to the unit under Section 33-A of the Water Act, 1974, Section 31-A of Air Act, 1981, and Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, on July 14. The unit submitted its reply on July 25, which was not found to be satisfactory.

As per the order, personal hearings were also given by the CPCC to Berkeley Realtech on August 22 and 25, which were attended by Ranjeev Dahuja, director of the unit, but he was unable to give justification for the violations.

In the exercise of powers under the said Acts, the CPCC Member Secretary directed that Berkeley Realtech Ltd shall close the unit with immediate effect and directed the authorities concerned to disconnect the water and power supply and the SDM to seal the complex.

