 Not on leash, dog injures man, mauls pet to death : The Tribune India

Carcass found 500 m from spot; owner held

A CCTV grab shows Ishwant Singh on ground after attack by dog.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

A two-year-old Pomeranian dog was mauled to death while its owner was left injured in an attack by an unleashed pet dog of the Cane Corso breed. The owner of the dog was arrested by the UT police and later released on bail.

Complainant Ishwant Singh, a Sector 37-B resident, claimed he had taken his dog “Ozzy” out for a walk on Tuesday night when a Cane Corso dog attacked them.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed outside a house. In the footage, Ishwant is seen walking his dog on a leash near his house when a Cane Corso dog, not on a leash, approaches them. Sensing danger, Ishwant picks his little dog up in a bid to save it. However, the furious dog charges at the 60-year-old, who drops to the ground. Ishwant tries to grab Ozzy, but the dog gets hold of it and runs away.

Sector 37 resident’s dog ‘Ozzy’.

The Cane Corso dog’s owner, identified as Kshitiz Arora (26), a resident of Sector 37-A, was also at the spot when the incident took place.

Ozzy was later found dead near a tubewell on the other side of Sector 37, around 500 metres from the scene.

Ishwant claimed he was walking Ozzy after dinner when they were attacked by the big dog. “I took Ozzy in my lap to save it, but the dog attacked me and I fell down. The dog grabbed Ozzy, which weighed around 4 kg, and ran away. Our watchman and I tried to chase him, but we couldn’t save Ozzy,” he said.

Ishwant alleged negligence on part of the dog owner who took it out for a walk without a leash. “The dog could have harmed me as well,” he said. Local residents later assembled and went to the dog owner’s house to register a protest.

Ishwant approached the police and got an autopsy of his dog done by a team of two doctors. “I wanted to ascertain the number of times my dog was bitten,” he added. A case has been registered against Kshitiz.

