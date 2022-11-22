Not so 'rosy' picture: Chandigarh toilet workers' wages stink

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, November 21

Workers at public conveniences want full wages, not roses! On World Toilet Day two days ago, the Municipal Corporation had carried out a “public relations” exercise, gifting red roses to cleaners-cum-attendants at some public toilets in the city in “appreciation” for their work.

Most of them ‘underpaid, exploited’ Most workers hired by contractors are allegedly not being paid ‘DC rates’ (minimum wages) fixed at around Rs 18,500

An attendant at a Sector 22 public toilet claims he works for 12 hours and gets Rs 8,000 a month

Another says he receives full amount in his bank account, but has to return Rs 3K-Rs 4K to contractor Not paid ‘DC rates’ Staff at public toilets are not paid DC rates. Some have to return part of amount to contractors in cash, while others get paid very little. — Sham Lal Ghavri, president, Sanitation Workers’ Union Officers keeping tabs Not all public toilets are with MC. Some are being run by self-help groups. Our officers keep tabs on wrong practices. Those facing issues should complain to us. — Sarbjit Kaur, Mayor

However, the workers, who are not even paid ‘DC rates’ (minimum wages decided by the Deputy Commissioner) fixed at around Rs 18,500, have now asked the authorities to pay them full minimum wages.

These workers/attendants, many of whom are employed through contractors, have alleged exploitation. Interestingly, the attendants feted with roses were seen in the photos wearing hand gloves, cleaning shoes and masks. However, on regular days, they are seldom seen in the gear.

An attendant at a Sector 22 public toilet says: “DC rates are only on paper. I work for around 12 hours and get Rs 8,000 a month.”

Another claims the amount is deposited as per the DC rate to their bank accounts, but they have to return Rs 3,000-Rs 4000 to the contractors who have employed them. “It is the norm. If we do not pay back the amount to the contractor, we are harassed. We ultimately end up losing our jobs,” he claims.

Sham Lal Ghavri, president, Sanitation Workers’ Union, alleges: “Staff at public toilets are not paid DC rates. At some places, they have to return some amount to contractors in cash, while at others they get paid very little.”

“At some toilets, the salary is released for two persons while a single attendant takes care of both toilets meant for men and women. They are also paid salaries late. Despite the UT Administration’s order in this regard, these are not getting implemented,” he claims, seeking MC’s intervention.

Reacting to the allegations, Mayor Sarbjit Kaur says: “Not all public toilets are with the MC. Some are being run by self-help groups. Our officers keep tabs on such cases. Anyone who faces such issues in payment should complain to us.”

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, people can voice their aspirations for public conveniences in their cities. They may take part in the survey mygov.in website of the Centre.