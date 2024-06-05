NOTA votes more than winning margin

Chandigarh, June 4
NOTA (None of the Above) played a decisive role in the tight contest between Congress’ Manish Tewari and BJP’s Sanjay Tandon.
The NOTA votes (2,912) outnumbered the thin victory margin of 2,504 by which Tewari won the seat.
In the 2019 elections, 4,335 voters chose the NOTA option. The other 17 candidates, who collectively polled 15,553 votes, further made the contest stiff.
The BSP candidate Ritu Singh bagged 6,708 votes, while Independent Lakhvir Singh, alias Kotla, secured 2,626 votes. The remaining 15 candidates collectively polled a total of 6,219 votes.
