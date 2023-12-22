Notice to PPCB over pollution due to factory wet waste in Samgauli

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 21

The Mohali administration has issued a notice to a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official to submit a reply and action-taken report by December 26 regarding pollution due to wet waste in Samgauli village.

The notice has been issued by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta after taking note of news reports regarding the pollution.

Wet waste of liquor and beer factories is being loaded into vehicles and dumped to dry on roads and fields near Samgauli, resulting in pollution.

The wet waste also comprises Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), which is also a rich source of nutrients and energy when included in poultry diets in moderate quantities.

Poultry farmers said when DDGS is obtained from distilleries, it contains about 20 per cent moisture, which needs to be reduced to 12–13 per cent to make it fit for consumption by cattle. The flip side of it is the strong stench that it has while it dries out.

The situation is so bad that it has become difficult for people to breathe in the area. There are two government schools near the site where wet waste is being dumped.

“Therefore, through this notice, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Mohali, is directed to submit his reply in person before this court on 26.12.2023 after taking appropriate action to ban the pollution immediately,” ordered SDM Gupta. The notice was passed under Section 133(1)(b) of the CrPC.

In another case, where the public was facing problems due to the damaged Tsimbli-Ranimajra road, a notice has been issued to Executive Engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, Mohali, to take action to make the road motorable and safe for passers-by. The Mandi Board has already started the work and the road shall be motorable by the next few days.

