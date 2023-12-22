 Notice to PPCB over pollution due to factory wet waste in Samgauli : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Notice to PPCB over pollution due to factory wet waste in Samgauli

Notice to PPCB over pollution due to factory wet waste in Samgauli

Official told to submit reply, action-taken report to SDM by Dec 26

Notice to PPCB over pollution due to factory wet waste in Samgauli

Poultry feed being prepared from factory waste on the roadside at Samgauli village in Dera Bassi. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, December 21

The Mohali administration has issued a notice to a Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) official to submit a reply and action-taken report by December 26 regarding pollution due to wet waste in Samgauli village.

The notice has been issued by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta after taking note of news reports regarding the pollution.

Wet waste of liquor and beer factories is being loaded into vehicles and dumped to dry on roads and fields near Samgauli, resulting in pollution.

The wet waste also comprises Distillers Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), which is also a rich source of nutrients and energy when included in poultry diets in moderate quantities.

Poultry farmers said when DDGS is obtained from distilleries, it contains about 20 per cent moisture, which needs to be reduced to 12–13 per cent to make it fit for consumption by cattle. The flip side of it is the strong stench that it has while it dries out.

The situation is so bad that it has become difficult for people to breathe in the area. There are two government schools near the site where wet waste is being dumped.

“Therefore, through this notice, Assistant Environmental Engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Mohali, is directed to submit his reply in person before this court on 26.12.2023 after taking appropriate action to ban the pollution immediately,” ordered SDM Gupta. The notice was passed under Section 133(1)(b) of the CrPC.

In another case, where the public was facing problems due to the damaged Tsimbli-Ranimajra road, a notice has been issued to Executive Engineer, Punjab Mandi Board, Mohali, to take action to make the road motorable and safe for passers-by. The Mandi Board has already started the work and the road shall be motorable by the next few days.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Dera Bassi #Environment #Mohali #Pollution #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

2
Sports

Teary-eyed Sakshi Malik quits wrestling after Brij Bhushan loyalist becomes WFI chief

3
Sports

Brij Bhushan loyalist Sanjay Singh elected Wrestling Federation of India chief

4
J & K

4 soldiers killed, 3 injured as terrorists ambush Army vehicles in J-K’s Poonch

5
Punjab

Two members of Prince Chauhan gang held after police encounter in Mohali

6
Sports

Landscape gardener 18 months back, Spencer Johnson makes his mum smile with hefty IPL paycheck

7
India

Dhankhar has brought casteism to Parliament, Kharge alleges as Opposition MPs take out protest march

8
Delhi

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

9
India

Parliament clears Bill on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner, Election Commissioners

10
India

Any talk of changing Constitution is meaningless, PM Modi says in a rare interview

Don't Miss

View All
After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral
Trending

Dawood Ibrahim was linked to this Bollywood actress, her career ended after their photos watching cricket match went viral

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open
Haryana

Braving cold, Karnal school students attend classes in open

Top News

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

4 soldiers killed, 3 hurt in Poonch ambush

Army Gypsy, truck targeted on Surankote-Thanamandi road | Ar...

Sharan aide wins poll, Sakshi quits wrestling

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide wins WFI poll, Sakshi Malik quits wrestling

Three more LS MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Three more Lok Sabha MPs suspended, total 146 from both Houses as winter session ends day before schedule

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security

Govt ropes in CISF for Parliament security

Punjab minister Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Granted bail, stares at disqualification


Cities

View All

Looking back 2023: City expands its art & cultural landscape

Looking back 2023: Amritsar expands its art & cultural landscape

Murder bid case: Farmers, activists allege police inaction, hold demonstration

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme: Expedite infra upgrade near Golden Temple, Amritsar DC directs officials

Sahibzadas' Shaheedi Week: Akal Takht Jathedar asks devotees to observe simplicity

Cricketer Ritesh Walia: Story of passion, grit & dedication

Cops raid drugs hotspots

Bathinda: Cops raid drugs hotspots

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of ~18.38 cr: Audit

Civic body could have avoided expenditure of Rs 18.38 cr: Audit

2 held in Daun Majra encounter

Pedestrian dies in hit-&-run

Shah in city today, to open 12 projects

A first, entry class admission goes online in 110 Chandigarh schools

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Fire breaks out in Delhi’s Gopaldas Bhawan building; 15 fire tender pressed into service

Delhi High Court asks Rahul Gandhi to take down post revealing minor rape victim’s identity

Summons politically motivated, Arvind Kejriwal tells Enforcement Directorate

Court extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s judicial custody in excise scam case till Jan 10

Delhi High Court asks Centre to consider representation for linking property with Aadhaar

Police appeal for help in piecing together his last movements after missing Jalandhar man's body is found in East London

Jalandhar man's body found in London; police seek help in piecing together his last movements

Looking back 2023: Jalandhar District not in the pink of health

Breach in distributary inundates wheat crop

Day before ED hearing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Vipassana centre in Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku meets Union Railway Minister

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Ludhiana among 5 million-plus cities to record dip in road mishap deaths

Looking back 2023 PAU: Sexual harassment, strikes marred diamond jubilee year

Military hospital nurse among three nabbed with 1.5-kg heroin

Employees meet Ludhiana MC chief, seek redressal of their issues

Punjab got lowest MGNREGS funds in 3 years, MP told

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with ~1L fine

Rongla panchayat passes resolution to slap drug peddlers with Rs 1L fine

Tomato crop on1,000 acres hit by late blight attack, says report

Punjab minister Aman Arora gets 2-year RI for assault

Cleanliness drive ahead of Jor Mela

ADGP reviews security arrangements