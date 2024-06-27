Notice to toy train operator, Elante mall

Chandigarh: A show-cause notice has been served on the toy train operators and the Elante mall management after investigation into the 11-year-old boy’s death was started by the Additional Deputy Commissioner. They have been given 48 hours to file a reply. If they failed, action will be taken accordingly. The DC had asked the ADC to submit a report.
