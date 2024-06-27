Notice to toy train operator, Elante mall

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A show-cause notice has been served on the toy train operators and the Elante mall management after investigation into the 11-year-old boy’s death was started by the Additional Deputy Commissioner. They have been given 48 hours to file a reply. If they failed, action will be taken accordingly. The DC had asked the ADC to submit a report.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.