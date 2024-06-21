Chandigarh Administration's notices to over 100 religious structures

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

The UT Administration has issued notices to more than 100 illegal religious structures. People looking after the structures have been asked to remove these within four weeks, failing which the Administration will carry out a demolition drive and the cost will be recovered from them.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh today reviewed the implementation of orders of the Supreme Court regarding the removal of illegal religious structures on public and government lands.

Officers of the Municipal Corporation, Engineering Department, Land Acquisition Office, Chandigarh Housing Board, SDMs and Chandigarh Police attended the meeting. Officers representing various departments informed the DC that notices had been issued to more than 100 illegal religious structures within their jurisdiction directing the managers/occupants to remove these within four weeks, failing which the Administration will demolish the structures at their cost.

The DC directed all departments to prepare a six-month action plan for demolition of illegal religious structures and submit it within next two weeks, so that the demolition schedule can be executed immediately. SDMs and SDPOs were also asked to associate themselves with the process of preparing action plan by departments.

The Engineering Department and the Municipal Corporation were asked to cut off power and water supply to such illegal structures as per the demolition schedule.

The DC said the whole demolition exercise was being carried out on the directions of the Supreme Court which is being regularly monitored by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. Next date of hearing in the High Court is August 20.

MC puts 106 on notice

Of the total illegal structures, the local Municipal Corporation today issued notices to 106 places, which are under its jurisdiction, as per the Supreme Court directions.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have issued notices to 106 religious places for two or four weeks depending on their size. They have to remove encroachments themselves or we will.

