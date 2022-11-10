Panchkula: Now, 24x7 processing of waste at Jheuriwala plant

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

Now, the plant set up by the Municipal Corporation at Jheuriwala village here will process waste 24 hours a day.

The city generates about 200 tonnes of garbage daily, which is being processed by Pooja Consultation Company.

The MC has installed a trommel machine at the dumping site to get rid of new garbage generated in Panchkula city. The machine separates concrete, polythene and soil from the waste. It will also generate refuse-derived fuel (RDF). Recyclable items like plastic, paper, etc, in the waste are disposed of by the company itself while the remaining soil is left at the dumping ground.

At times, garbage at the dumping ground caught fire and the surrounding environment got polluted by the smoke. Due to the timely treatment of waste, the environment would remain pure and the bacteria would also not grow in the waste.

During the rainy season, there is a possibility of contamination of groundwater due to seepage of water in garbage into the soil. Since the waste would be processed in the trommel machine, there would be no contamination of groundwater.

Mayank Malhotra, manager, Pooja Consultation, said it was decided to run the processing plant 24 hours a day to dispose of new waste produced in the city by using this machine.

He said the dry and wet waste was being segregated in the processing plant. Malhotra added that 10 per cent of the collected waste could not be put to any use. He said such waste was dumped in the landfill or used under roads as debris or in the construction of overbridges. With this plant running 24x7, the problems being faced by residents of Sector 25 would be solved.

Chief sanitary inspector Avinash Singla appealed to people to separate wet and dry waste and make compost from wet waste at home.

