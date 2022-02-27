Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started eight services online. Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the allottee or any person could now apply for the services online.

Various services now available at the click of mouse include NOC for transfer deed of leasehold rights, transfer of leasehold property on the basis of registered deed, transfer of freehold property on the basis of registered sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed, permission to mortgage a property, issuance of no dues certificate, issuance of lump sum payment certificate, issuance of interest component certificate and finalisation of payment.

Garg said, “Considering possibility of teething troubles, we may continue accepting physical applications also, as per the existing process, till the formal launch of these e-services.”

Services available online

NOC for transfer deed of leasehold rights

Transfer of leasehold property on the basis of registered transfer deed

Transfer of freehold property on the basis of registered sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed

Permission to mortgage of property

Issuance of no dues certificate

Issuance of lump sum payment certificate

Issuance of interest component certificate

Finalisation of payments

