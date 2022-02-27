Now, 8 services of Chandigarh Housing Board at click of mouse

Chandigarh, February 26
Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started eight services online. Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said the allottee or any person could now apply for the services online.
Various services now available at the click of mouse include NOC for transfer deed of leasehold rights, transfer of leasehold property on the basis of registered deed, transfer of freehold property on the basis of registered sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed, permission to mortgage a property, issuance of no dues certificate, issuance of lump sum payment certificate, issuance of interest component certificate and finalisation of payment.
Garg said, “Considering possibility of teething troubles, we may continue accepting physical applications also, as per the existing process, till the formal launch of these e-services.”
Services available online
- NOC for transfer deed of leasehold rights
- Transfer of leasehold property on the basis of registered transfer deed
- Transfer of freehold property on the basis of registered sale deed/gift deed/transfer deed
- Permission to mortgage of property
- Issuance of no dues certificate
- Issuance of lump sum payment certificate
- Issuance of interest component certificate
- Finalisation of payments
