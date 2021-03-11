Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Launch of e-services encapsulates vision of transparency, efficiency: Purohit

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit speaks during the launch of 86 e-services of various departments of the UT Administration in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

With an aim of digitising all citizen-centric services, UT Administrator Banwarilal Putohit today launched 86 e-services of various allied departments of the UT Administration in the presence of MP Kirron Kher and UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The e-services include eight services of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB), five each of the Estate Office and the Labour Department, 17 of the Transport Department, 23 of the Excise and Taxation Department, 22 Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) services and five non-DBT services.

The Administrator shared that the launch of these services encapsulated the vision of transparency, efficiency and citizen-centric services.

The launch of the e-services was a huge step towards making the process simple and removing all ambiguities or anomalies so that residents could avail of the services seamlessly, he said.

The CHB has launched various e-services for residential properties. With this initiative, residents will get no-dues certificate, lumpsum payment certificate, interest component certificate and permission to mortgage property with the single click of a button.

Applications for an NOC, transfer of lease rights and transfer of freehold property can also be processed online on the basis of due registration.

Chandigarh is the first UT among UTs/states to have achieved the target of on-boarding the DBT schemes on the Service Plus portal as well as the UMANG app. The UT has on-boarded 27 welfare schemes on the Service Plus portal as well the UMANG app, with 100 per cent automation to ensure immediate payment directly to the beneficiaries’ account.

The Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) and the State Transport Authority (STA) are public-dealing departments of the UT Administration. To provide hassle-free services to residents of Chandigarh, 10 services of the RLA related to RC of vehicles and seven services of the STA office related to commercial vehicles have been made completely faceless/contactless. This move will provide residents relief in completing formalities with the click of a button.

Similarly, the Estate Office will also be able to process online the transfer of ownership of property, execution of deed and issuance of NOC and allotment letter.

Putting an end to old traditions, the Excise and Taxation Department has made online services related to 23 different licences. The UT Adviser said, “In this digital age, we have an opportunity to transform the lives of people in ways that were hard to imagine years ago. With this launch, we aim to improve the lives of the public.”

Speaking at the launch of e-services, MP Kirron Kher said UT officials had forgotten her as she was away from the city for some time for her medical treatment. “Now, I am back and will be regularly meeting you,” she said, as she was earlier not invited to the function.

Services launched by CHB

  • Now, get no-dues certificate, lumpsum payment certificate, interest component certificate and permission to mortgage property with the single click of a button
  • Applications for NOC, transfer of lease rights and transfer of freehold property can also be processed online on the basis of due registration

Services launched by Estate Office

  • Transfer of ownership of property, execution of deed and issuance of NOC and allotment letter

