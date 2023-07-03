Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, July 2

In a significant development, beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), including both serving employees and pensioners, will now have access to cashless treatment facilities at the PGI here. A memorandum of agreement was today signed between AIIMS, New Delhi, the PGI, Chandigarh; JIPMER, Puducherry, and the CGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The agreement has been aimed at eliminating the need for individual reimbursement claims and the associated follow-up for approvals, providing the CGHS beneficiaries with direct access to treatment facilities without the hassle of upfront payments and subsequent reimbursements from the CGHS office. By streamlining the process, this initiative will save time, reduce paperwork and expedite the settlement of individual claims, benefitting a large segment of the population.

Separate help desks No hassle of upfront payments, subsequent reimbursements from CGHS office

Will save time, reduce paperwork and expedite the settlement of individual claims

PGI to raise credit bills for beneficiaries and CGHS to pay within 30 days of receiving bills

Separate help desks and accounting system to be set up

Previously, CGHS pensioner beneficiaries, seeking treatment at the PGI here were required to make upfront payments and then claim reimbursement from the CGHS. However, with the new agreement in place, such beneficiaries can now avail themselves of cashless treatment, thereby simplifying lengthy formalities and expediting access to medical care.

Under this initiative, cashless treatment will be available in the outpatient departments (OPDs), investigations and indoor treatment for CGHS pensioners and other eligible beneficiaries. The PGI will raise credit bills for the CGHS pensioners and other eligible beneficiaries, with CGHS preferably making payment within 30 days of receiving the bills.

The CGHS beneficiaries will be admitted to these institutions only upon the production of a valid CGHS Beneficiary ID Card. Separate help desks and accounting systems will be established for the beneficiaries at PGI.

Medicines prescribed by doctors, whether for OPD treatment or at the time of discharge, will be provided to beneficiaries through the CGHS. Referrals will no longer be required for the beneficiaries to access healthcare facilities at the PGI.