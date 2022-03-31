Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 30

Two days after the announcement made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification for the implementation of the Central Civil Service Rules for employees of the Chandigarh Administration.

According to the notification, these rules may be called the Union Territory of Chandigarh Employees (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2022, and will come into force from April 1. These will replace the Punjab Service Rules.

Benefits of Central service rules Two-year increase in retirement age i.e 58 to 60

Child care leave to women employees (2 years instead of 1)

Conveyance allowance will be increased as per grade pay in which Rs5,000 to Rs9,000 will be increased

30 earned leave instead of 8

Vice-Principal’s post in schools will be created in Chandigarh

Ration money will be paid to police officials at Rs3,500/month

Uniform allowance to police officers: Rs10,000 up to the Inspector rank, Rs15,000 to ACP and above

After 10, 20 and 30 years of service, the pay scale will be changed into the next scale

With the implementation of the rules, the retirement age of the employees will increase by two years, from 58 years to 60 years.

The Rules also provide benefits to children of the employees up to the age of 20 years or till the time of passing of the Class XII examination. As per the Rules, the government will give employees an education allowance of Rs2,250 per month per child up to a maximum of two children. However, if both the husband and wife are working, only one will be entitled to the allowance.

In another benefit, the ceiling on gratuity may increase by 25 per cent whenever the DA rises by 50 per cent.

According to the notification issued late yesterday, “The service conditions of persons appointed to posts in Group A, B and C under the administrative control of the UT Administrator shall, subject to any other provision made by the President in this behalf, be the same as the conditions of service of the persons appointed to corresponding services and posts in central civil services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons.

“In Group D, under the administrative control of the Administrator, the conditions of service will be the same as of the persons appointed to the corresponding Group C posts in central civil services of the Government of India and shall be governed by the same rules and orders as are applicable to the latter category of persons.”

The notification stated: “Employees, who were earlier drawing scales of pay at the rates admissible to the corresponding categories of employees of the Government of Punjab, the Administrator shall be competent to revise their scales of pay from time to time so as to bring them on a par with the scales of pay sanctioned by the Government of India from time to time to the corresponding categories of its employees.

The notification states that the conditions of service, including pay scales in respect of teaching faculty of a technical university or institution, which is governed by the All India Council for Technical Education or Council of Architecture; and a higher educational university or institutions, which is governed by the University Grants Commission, vide regulation as made by such councils or commission, as the case may be, under any law for the time being in force as applicable, shall be such as specified in the regulation.

For professors in colleges under the Administration, the retirement age may increase to 65 years. Similarly, other allowances are likely to increase.

Rs2,250 education allowance per child

