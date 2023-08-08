Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Tribune News Service

Amid residents’ complaints about non-maintenance of parks, the local Municipal Corporation has mandated that all big parks will be cleaned six days and small ones twice a week.

Besides, boards carrying the schedule of cleaning are being put up at all 1,800 parks in the city. For complaints, phone numbers of the supervisor and junior engineer (JE) concerned will be mentioned on the boards.

Residents can complaint to the person concerned in case of uncleanliness or dumping of waste in parks. The MC started putting up these boards at the parks today. All parks will have these boards within the next few days.

A step towards swachhta With this move, at least, residents will now get to know about the cleaning schedule and whom to approach directly in case of non-compliance. It will help in improving swachhta in the parks. —Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner 1,800 total parks in city

The boards will also have the schedule for washing of dustbins, which will be mandatory once a week in all parks.

“We have communicated this to all councillors and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) that are maintaining the parks. With this move, at least, residents will now get to know about the cleaning schedule and whom to approach directly in case of non-compliance. It will help in improving swachhta in the parks,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra while talking to Chandigarh Tribune.

A total 91 registered RWAs maintain 818 neighbourhood parks. The corporation has also started to hand over 81 green belts to these associations. The civic body pays them at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq mt per month for maintenance of the neighbourhood parks, having a total area of 296.50 acres, on the basis of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MC recently hired a firm for collection and transportation of garbage from public parks of the city. To ensure that there is no littering in parks, the corporation has put up more than 3,700 twin dustbins in the parks across the city.

