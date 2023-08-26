Now, computer-generated prescription for ENT patients at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 25
The Department of ENT at the GMCH, Sector 32, has taken an initiative to give computer-generated prescriptions to patients.
Reading a doctor’s prescription is sometimes a Herculean task. However, computer-generated prescriptions make things easy for patients. These prescriptions are easy to read and the doctor’s instructions are easy to understand.
Surinder K Singhal, head of the IT cell at the GMCH, who took the initiative, said, “We plan to implement the computerised clinical module in OPDs. I have started it in the ENT Department as a trial to see what difficulties we face. We will remove the hiccups and implement the clinical module. With the implementation of the module, patients’ data will become digital and investigation can be ordered and seen on a computer itself.”
