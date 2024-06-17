Now, dept-run societies can’t retain revenue sans MHA nod

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, June 16

Following directives from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the Chandigarh Administration has issued orders to regulate the activities of various societies operating under UT departments.

The restrictions have been imposed following allegations that these societies divert revenue generated from public properties to unauthorised expenditures.

The affected societies include Rogi Kalyan Samiti under the Health Department, Society for Promotion of IT in Chandigarh (SPIC) under the IT Department, the Road Safety Society under the Transport Department, STEPS under the Tourism Department, the Rock Garden Society under the Engineering Department and the Postgraduate College Society under the Higher Education Department.

According to an order issued by the UT Finance Department to the heads of departments, all revenue generated by these societies should be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India as soon as possible. The directive further states that any income or revenue generated by these societies must be retained in the society’s account only with prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The order states that without such approval, retaining income is considered an impermissible diversion from the Consolidated Fund of India.

Additionally, the order emphasises the necessity of regular audits for these societies to ensure transparency and accountability.

RTI activist RK Garg, who has been highlighting the alleged misuse of funds by these societies, took up the issue with the PMO. Garg had also requested the UT Administrator to merge all income and properties acquired by these societies with their respective parent departments. He also urged the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) to conduct a special audit of all such societies functioning in the city.

