Now, door-to-door garbage collection in entire Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, April 28

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has issued work order to an agency for door-to-door collection of garbage across the city. Earlier, the Mansa Devi Complex (MDC) and sectors across the Ghaggar were not being covered by it.

The agency selected for the job, Pooja Consolation Company, will now go door to door to collect garbage in these areas as per the tender.

The agency will also be responsible for disposal of garbage collected in the city. It will collect wet and dry waste separately from houses and send to the material recovery facility in vehicles. The door-to-door collection and its processing in all sectors will begin from the first week of May.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said the tender for the job had been allotted to the private agency. He said the commencement of door-to-door collection in entire MC area would help improve the Swachh ranking of Panchkula.

Goyal said to keep track of garbage collectors, the MC would install radio frequency identification (RFID) tags outside each household.

Instructions had been issued to the agency to share information on waste collection from every household through the RFID. It will help the civic body keep track of garbage collection from each household in the street.

Goyal said the sanitation wing of the MC would closely monitor the functioning of the company through the RFID and if the garbage collection was less than 90 per cent of the total households in the city, the MC would not release payment for the given day.

While allotting the tender, the MC had set the condition that daily reporting would have to be done under the RFID. In case a report is not received through the RFID, it would be sought from the agency, which would then be uploaded by the MC on its portal.