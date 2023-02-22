Now, download no dues certificate from Chandigarh Housing Board portal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

In a big relief to allottees or applicants, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has started providing no dues certificate (NDC) online.

“Earlier, allottees had to submit application for getting NDC before applying for various services like transfer of units, mutation, mortgage permissions, etc. The process took many days,” said Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB. Now, most allottees or applicants could instantly download the NDC from the website www.chbonline.in, he added.

To start with, the online NDC facility is available for all residential units except those in Mani Majra, Phase I. Providing the facility to those units could take some time, he added.

Further, the similar online NDC facility for commercial units, small flats and affordable rental housing flats would be made available in a week or so, he added.