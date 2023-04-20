 Now, file application even after last date : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

Residents can now submit applications for installation of rooftop solar power plants under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) model even beyond the deadline of April 20.

The Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology (CREST) Promotion Society had earlier extended the last date for submission of applications to April 20 from March 31. An official said nearly 900 applications had been received.

The society, which has been designated as the executing agency for the implementation of renewable energy projects of the Department of Science and Technology, UT, had recently launched an innovative scheme for the installation of grid-connected rooftop (GCRT) power projects for domestic consumers by a third party under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) on an build operate and transfer (BOT) basis.

All residential sectors, irrespective of plot size, are covered under the scheme. The benefit is being provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This scheme included zero investment, flat solar tariff of Rs 3.29 per unit for appropriately 15 years till the time of transfer of the plant to the beneficiary and free of cost operation and maintenance of the plant for appropriately 15 years till its transfer.

On the request of several residents, the department will now accept applications even after the last date of April 20.

As the system’s expected life is nearly 25 years, the beneficiary will enjoy free solar power for nearly 10 years.

At present, domestic consumers pay Rs 2.75 per unit for 0-151 units, Rs 4.25 per unit for 151-400 units and Rs 4.65 per unit for over 400 units. The minimum roof space must be 500 square feet for the installation of a 5kWp solar plant under the RESCO model.

Apply online

Residents have to apply online at www.solar.chd.gov.in under the RESCO registration head. The system would be installed on a first-come, first-served basis.

