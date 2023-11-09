Now, foot overbridge connects Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 8

Haryana Assembly Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated a foot overbridge connecting Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony here. He said the overbridge would ease movement in the two areas.

Gupta said the Haryana Urban Development Authority constructed the bridge in a record time of two months at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. The overbridge is 54 ft long and 5 ft wide.

The Speaker said earlier, there was a wooden bridge connecting the two colonies, which used to break, resulting in inconvenience to people. He said, “The construction of the foot overbridge has fulfilled the long-standing demand of residents. People who had to pass through Budanpur will now be able to go directly to the Industrial Area using this overbridge,” he said.

Gupta said the Central government was working on providing houses to people. He said in Panchkula, the government had prepared a plan to give plots to 6,500 people of Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharak Mangoli. “The work of survey for the project has been completed,” he said.

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal was present on the occasion.

