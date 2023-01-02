Now, get sweets made of millets at Nav Srijan in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

The Kheti Virasat Mission (KVM) and the Model Jail, Chandigarh, began the year 2023 on a healthy note, as a millets ‘mithai’ counter was inaugurated at Nav Srijan, a shop run by the jail administration at Sector 22 here.

‘Bajra burfi’, ‘ragi’ laddoo, ‘bajra sev’, ‘jowar chakli’ and ‘jowar mathi’ were the delicacies made for the day. All millet products are gluten free. Also periodic millets meal will be served in the jail.

On the eve of the first day of International Year of Millets, 2023, ‘khichdi’ and ‘kheer’ of ‘kutki’ millets were made and served.

The Model Jail is the first prison in the country to take this initiative, which adds another feather in the cap of the jail administration.

Dr Palika Arora, Additional Inspector General of Prisons, UT, started the project at the jail under the guidance of Deepak Purohit, Inspector General of Prisons.

Millets, a storehouse of macro and micro nutrients, are beneficial for environment also as these can grow in any soil and need very less water. The inmates will be provided training in making millet food items such as flour, pasta, cake, pizza base, cookies, etc.

An integral part of our diet for centuries, the UT Guest House has also introduced millets on its menu. Apart from proper food— ‘khichdi’, ‘bajra parantha’, ‘halwa’ and ‘kheer’, millet snacks and dessert are also available at the UT Guest House.