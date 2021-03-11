Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

A vintage aircraft being put up at the centre. Manoj Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 20

The country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre is likely to be thrown open to public by October this year.

Simulator, aircraft and much more

  • The centre is coming up at Government Press building, Sector 18, and will have eight attractions
  • It will house a flight simulator besides showcasing decommissioned aircraft, aero engines and other IAF artefacts
  • 1971-fame Gnat aircraft, which shot down several Pak Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 will also be on display
  • It will be maintained by UT, while weapons and other equipment will be set up by the IAF

Earlier, a deadline was set to get the centre ready for inauguration on Independence Day, but it had to be delayed as some works were incomplete. An official of the UT Administration said IAF officers had been told to speed up the work so that it could be opened at the earliest. He, however, said the centre was likely to be completed by October.

The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, will have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display.

The biggest attraction, however, will be a flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits, including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts such as machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, will also be set up. A souvenir shop will also come up at the museum.

The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistan’s Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 have already reached the centre.

Commissioned in 1985, the MiG-27 was an integral part of the IAF’s combat strength. The centre will be maintained by the UT Administration and weapons and other equipment will be set up by the IAF.

The UT Administration and IAF in June had signed a memorandum of understanding on setting up the centre. It will have simulators, decommissioned aircraft, aero engines and other IAF artefacts. The centre will also have exhibits on virtual reality and AI technology.

The centre will have artefacts and interactive boards to highlight various facets of the IAF. It will showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistance rendered for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The centre will highlight the crucial role of the IAF in various wars and assistance rendered by the IAF for civil air operations.

The Chief of Air Staff has presented a model replica of the propeller of an IAF aircraft as the first IAF artefact of this centre. The heritage centre will create awareness, particularly among students, about the role and contribution of the IAF to national security and Defence.

