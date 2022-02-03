Now, impersonation in asst lineman exam

Tribune News Service

Amit Bathla

Panchkula, February 2

After widespread impersonation surfaced in the HSSC male constable recruitment, an alleged case of impersonation in assistant lineman (ALM) recruitment has come to the fore. The Panchkula police yesterday registered a case in this regard at the Sector 5 police station.

According to a police official deployed on law and order duty at the Sector 5 parade ground during the document verification of candidates, the matter came to light after fingerprints of a candidate didn’t match with the system.

A private secretary of the HSSC, Sumit Kumar, then produced the candidate before the police official.

The candidate identified himself as Mahipal of Mahendragarh district. During questioning, he revealed that his written exam for the ALM recruitment was held at Ambala on November 14 last year.

“On further interrogation, it came to light that the candidate was actually an impersonator. His real name was Desh Raj. He belonged to Kairana in Uttar Pradesh,” said a senior police official.

The suspect was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

HSSC chairman Bhopal Singh Khadri said, “It’s a matter of police investigation.”

5 cases in HSSC constable recruitment

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Panchkula police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Vijay Kumar Nehra, has so far lodged five FIRs and arrested 29 people in connection with the impersonation fraud in the HSSC male constable recruitment.