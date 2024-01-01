Chandigarh: Now, institute to confer degrees on special kids

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 31

Special children of the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disability (GRIID) here will now be seen carrying degrees in their hands and donning black caps.

Vocational training at GRIID There are around 80 students at Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disability (GRIID), Sector 32, where several vocational training programmes are conducted to help them become self-reliant. Workshops on sewing, biodegradable sanitary napkins, spices and paper bags are also part of the training.

The institute has taken this new initiative for autistic children. It has decided to organise a convocation for the special children, similar to students of other colleges and universities. The Director, GMCH-32, Dr AK Atri, announced this decision on the completion of 25 years of GRIID in service.

Around 450 students have participated in sports events held abroad and won awards. Some special students, who were initially in regular schools, have now joined GRIID, where they receive speech and behavioural therapy from professionals which is crucial to their development. There is also an OPD-level rehabilitation clinic for children with intellectual disabilities, autism, cerebral palsy and multiple disabilities.

The hostel accommodates 25 students who are not from the tricity. According to doctors, parents need to be aware of intellectual disabilities (mental retardation). Early diagnosis makes the journey easier for a child’s brain development. Established in 1964 at Sector 31, the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disability is helping autistic children stand on their own feet.

While it began in 1964 with a few children, it now fulfils every need for day-care facilities required by specially-abled kids. This initiative was the vision of the former Director of GMCH-32 and GRIID, Dr BS Chavan, who had the aim of creating an institution without any discrimination for children.