Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, August 11

To curb adulteration, the UT Food Safety Department has started a mobile food testing laboratory that will cover different areas of the city on stipulated days.

Yashpal Garg, Commissioner for Food Safety, said people could get their food items checked on their doorstep and get advice about safe, nutritious and healthy food.

The mobile lab will be stationed from 9 am to 1 pm at Civil Hospital, Sector 22, on Monday; Civil Dispensary, Sector 8, on Tuesday; Civil Dispensary, Sector 40, on Wednesday; Civil Hospital, Sector 45, on Thursday; and at Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, on Friday.

The Commissioner urged city residents to utilise the service at a nominal charge of Rs 20 per test. Food articles such as milk, edible oil, paneer, jaggery, turmeric, khoya, desi ghee, pulses, sella rice, besan, table salt, hing, etc. will be tested in the lab. Meat and vegetables can be tested for colour.

He asked residents/consumers to exercise caution while purchasing milk and related products, bakery items, beverages, dry fruits, etc. from market.

“People should ensure food items are purchased from licenced shops that follow proper hygiene standards and use quality products to minimise health risk,” said the Food Safety Commissioner.

For complaints, consumers can approach the Department of Food Safety and Standards, Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16; or contact ‘102’ or 0172-2752128; or visit Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSAAI) portal https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance.

Garg said the Food Safety Department had taken 130 samples of food products during 2021-22 across the city, out of which 17 had failed test.

“In all cases where samples failed, complaints have been lodged and matter taken up before court/adjudicating authorities,” he added.

The department instructed food business operators, manufacturers/ distributors/ retailers to observe hygiene while preparing/handling food articles and adhere to the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to avoid untoward incidents. Prompt and appropriate action under the law would be initiated by the enforcement officers as and when required, added the Commissioner.

Testing available for

Milk, edible oil, paneer, jaggery, turmeric, khoya, desi ghee, pulses, sella rice, besan, table salt, hing, etc. Meat and veggies to be tested for colour

Milk to be tested for starch, fat, added water, urea, glucose, sugar, neutraliser, boric acid, formalin and sodium chloride

Where to lodge complaints

Dept of Food Safety and Standards, GMSH-16 | Phone Nos. 102 or 0172-2752128 | FSAAI portal https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance