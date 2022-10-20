Now, material from MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 19

In a bid to earn revenue and best utilise its Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant, Industrial Area, Phase I, the Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory for all contractors to use material sourced from the plant for various government projects in the UT.

In case the required material is out of stock, a ‘not available certificate’ will have to be procured from the plant so that it can be sourced from outside.

The waste processing plant produces bricks, paver block and gravel, used in the construction of roads. Contractors who use the construction material of the same design as per the tender will have to ensure they first source it from the MC’s plant, before looking for alternatives if it is not available at the plant.

The new regulation will not only be applicable to works of the corporation alone, but also projects of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and UT Administration.

ISO certificate for C&D Waste Processing unit With the Construction and Demolition Waste Processing Plant achieving near 100% processing, it has received ‘ISO 9001:2015’ certification. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

“The ‘not available certificate’ norm is for all departments. It will increase earning of the C&D plant. To further improve the plant, we have recently set up an automatic block machine. Through this, we can produce paver blocks and bricks of different designs,” says MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

With MC’s construction and demolition waste processing plant achieving near 100 per cent processing, the corporation has got ‘ISO 9001:2015’ certification.

The civic body processes 3,000 metric tonne C&D waste every month. The plant was set up in 2019 and collection of waste was a major challenge.

“We started a facility to collect and transport waste generated by public from their premises/houses to the plant by dialling 0172-2787200. We also set up 22 collection centres. Thus, we could reach near 100 per cent processing,” said an MC official.