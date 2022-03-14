Swachh Survekshan: Now, Chandigarh civic body engages volunteers to improve on 'public feedback'

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 13

To rise up the ladder in the Swachh Survekshan, the Municipal Corporation has set its eyes on improving on “public feedback”. The MC got its worst ever rank of 66 in the survey last year.

The civic body has engaged 200 students of Chandigarh University as volunteers, who will visit houses for getting feedback forms filled from residents. It has also asked the RWAs to give a good feedback for the survey.

There is direct observation and computer-based feedback. “Suppose, if a surveyor asks citizens if their city is clean, some will simply say no, while we all know in this region, there is no city as beautiful and clean as Chandigarh.

Thus, we need to give a positive feedback as it will impact our own city’s ranking,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

The corporation is going to form a group of RWAs to train them about the feedback form. These members will further educate other residents about it.

Last year, the cities were surveyed on the basis of three categories. The city could secure only 4,277.29 points, out of a total of 6,000, with 2,000.48/2,400 points in service-level progress (SLP), 1,372.81/1,800 points in citizens’ voice (comprising feedback) and 900/1,800 points in certification.

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, Mayor Sarabjit Kaur said, “Our aim is to reach among top 10-ranked cleanest cities from the present 66th rank. Through various modes, we are this time directly reaching out to the public convincing them that it’s their own city and they should give a positive feedback.”

Meanwhile, the MC officials said, on the cleanliness part, they had formed several dedicated teams for cleaning, clearing waste dumps and for the on-the-spot complaint redressal.