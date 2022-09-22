Now, medical board in Chandigarh for plaints of negligence

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

The Health Department, UT, has constituted a ‘Medical Board for Negligence’ to decide the complaints received against private and government doctors or hospitals in the city.

The board will be empowered to seek assistance of anybody or any record associated with complaint. It will have the power to inspect hospital premises.

Investigating officers, before proceeding against doctors accused of rash or negligent act of omission, should obtain an independent and competent medical opinion from the Medical Board for Negligence. The board will give an impartial and unbiased opinion.

Anyone, who has grievance of medical negligence against a doctor or a hospital, could move an application to the member secretary of the board.