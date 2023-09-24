Now, ministry asks regional office to examine green violations at complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Controversy surrounding two commercial structures in the Industrial Area, Phase I, refuses to die down, as regulatory bodies grapple with violations and legal proceedings.

One of the buildings had been sealed by the UT Estate Office due to various environmental violations, while that of Godrej Eternia is embroiled in a case that now rests in the hands of the Ministry of Environment and Forest.

The UT Administration has recently submitted a comprehensive report outlining the violations within the Godrej Eternia building and decision, if any, in this case has to be taken by the ministry itself. Sources said the ministry had now asked the Regional Office of the Environment Ministry in the city to scrutinise the case.

Recently, a team of the UT Estate Office had carried out a fresh inspection of a commercial complex of Berkeley Realtech Limited in Industrial Area, Phase I, with regard to building violations and misuse proceedings.

A team, led by SDM-East, sealed the complex on September 1 on the directions of the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) for allegedly violating environment norms.

The order was issued by the CPCC, following a surprise check carried out on July 14. A show-cause notice was issued to the unit over certain violations. Its reply was not found to be satisfactory.

During a surprise check carried out on July 14, it was found that the unit was running a commercial complex along with a service station and had installed two diesel generator sets of 320 KVA each and two of 62.5 KVA each. The unit also offered denting and painting services and installed a paint booth on the third floor of the building. As per the conditions issued to them by the CPCC, the unit was not supposed to install or use a diesel generator set without prior permission of the CPCC.