Now, no more visits to RLA office for vehicle registration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 31

Soon, physical presence of applicants will not be required for capturing of photograph and biometric for driver’s licence, as the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) is in the process of doing away with the practice.

In pursuance of the notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the office of the RLA has completely implemented the services of vehicle registration online/contactless for the convenience of general public, says Pradhuman Singh, RLA, Chandigarh.

“These services can be applied online by uploading necessary documents and paying fee on the Vahan portal of the Government of India. Physical interaction of the applicant is not required for submission of any sort of document/fee,” he says.

The vehicle-related services which are available online/contactless are: Renewal of registration certificate (RC), transfer of ownership of vehicles within the state, transfer of ownership of vehicle in death case, transfer of vehicle in public auction, change of address in RC, termination of hypothecation from RC, addition of hypothecation in RC, continuation of hypothecation in RC, alteration in RC, issue of no-objection certificate (NOC) of vehicle, cancellation of RC, update of mobile number in RC, backlog of old RC and issue and renewal of trade certificate (for automobile dealers).

What if applicants face technical issues Those facing technical issues in getting services online can apply offline at the RLA office only after prior appointment. These services will be available only between 9.30 am and 1 pm and appointment can be taken on RLA website www.chdtransport.gov.in

“Further, the services related to issuance of driver’s licence have also been made online through Parivahan portal of the Government of India. All services of driver’s licence can be applied online by uploading of documents and fee, etc. similar to the service of registration of vehicles,” he says.

Physical presence of the applicant is required for capturing of photograph and biometric. However, applicants can directly visit the RLA office without any prior online appointment after applying for these services online on the Parivahan portal.

The RLA, however, is in the process of discontinuing the requirement of biometric and photograph and the same will also be done in due course so that these services can also be availed of by general public without visiting the office of the RLA.

Singh adds the services with regard to vehicle registration will not be entertained manually/offline in the office of the RLA from June 1.

However, in case an applicant faces any technical issue(s) while getting the services online, they can apply for the service offline at the RLA office on the basis of prior appointment.

These services will be available only between 9.30 am and 1 pm and appointment slots for these will be available on the website of RLA i.e. www.chdtransport.gov.in from tomorrow afternoon.

He has urged public to avail of the online/contactless service facility so that physical presence in the office of RLA can be avoided for submission of documents/fee. “Nevertheless, in case any applicant faces issues while getting online services, he/she may visit the office of RLA with prior appointment,” he adds.

Necessary links/manuals/ procedure and documents required for each and every service are also available on official website www.chdtransport.gov.in. In case of any query regarding contactless services, applicants may contact 0172-2705270 or 0172-2706270.