Now, NRIs can get documents attested online

Mohali, June 13
The district administration has appealed to NRIs and their families hailing from the district to apply for attestation/countersigning of documents through online mode.
Under the e-Sanad Project, a centralised platform for contactless and paperless document verification, attestation and appostille service is provided to Indian citizens and foreigners who have obtained documents from document issuing authorities (DIAs) in India. These include all types of documents — personal, educational and commercial.
To avail the service, the applicant will have to register on the e-Sanad portal, https:/ /esanad.nic.in.
At present, the service has been started only in Ludhiana and Mohali districts under the first phase of the project.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure