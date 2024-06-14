Now, NRIs can get documents attested online

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 13

The district administration has appealed to NRIs and their families hailing from the district to apply for attestation/countersigning of documents through online mode.

Under the e-Sanad Project, a centralised platform for contactless and paperless document verification, attestation and appostille service is provided to Indian citizens and foreigners who have obtained documents from document issuing authorities (DIAs) in India. These include all types of documents — personal, educational and commercial.

To avail the service, the applicant will have to register on the e-Sanad portal, https:/ /esanad.nic.in.

At present, the service has been started only in Ludhiana and Mohali districts under the first phase of the project.

