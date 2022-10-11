Now, only e-permit for those visiting Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary in Nepli, Kansal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

In a step toward e-governance, the Department of Forests and Wildlife will now issue e-permit to those visiting the Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary (Nepli/Kansal) only through online mode.

The visitors can get e-permit on https://www.chandigarhforest.gov.in portal against a payment of Rs 30 entry fee for children in the age group of 5-12, Rs 50 for those above 12 years (Indian) and Rs 100 for over 12 years (foreigner).

Entry for children below five years and schoolchildren, both of government and private institutions, on educational tour along with accompanying teachers will be free. Also, the department will charge parking fee of Rs 20 for a two-wheeler, Rs 50 for a four-wheeler and Rs 100 for a bus for the day.

So far, the department had been issuing permit through offline mode. On the recommendation of the State Board for Wildlife, UT, Chandigarh, e-permit will now be issued online to facilitate visitors.

Keeping in view change in duration of day during summer and winter, the entry and closing time for the Chandigarh Bird Park has been revised with immediate effect.

From October 1 to November 30, entry will be allowed from 10 am to 5 pm (last entry), from December 1 to February 28, from 10 am to 4.30 pm and from March 1 to September 30, it will be from 10 am to 6 pm. The bird park will remain closed for visitors every Monday and Tuesday.