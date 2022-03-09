Now, only one student from Mohali stuck in Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, March 8

Good news for residents of the district whose kin were stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine standoff. All citizens from the district, barring one, have been evacuated from the war-torn Ukraine, said an official of the district administration. There were 88 persons from the district stranded in Ukraine, of whom 87 have reached neighbouring countries and are in touch with Indian Government officials there. As many as 67 of them have already made it to home safe and sound till yesterday.

There is only girl student, a resident of Zirakpur, who is still stuck in Sumy, a city in northeastern Ukraine. Media reports say there are around 600 Indian students at Sumy State University. There evacuation was delayed on Monday after it was found unsafe to move to the Romania border.

“Officials of the Ministry of External Affairs are discussing the evacuation of Indian citizens stuck there. Hopefully, all will be evacuated soon,” said Komal Mittal, Mohali Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development). More than 225 students have returned safely to Punjab so far, said state Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari recently. Officials said 508 calls had been received so far on the control room numbers regarding stranded citizens in Ukraine.

On February 26, the state government had set up dedicated 24×7 control room numbers to assist people of the state stuck in Ukraine.