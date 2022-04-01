Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Chandigarh Administration revises fare after nearly nine years

Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Now, people will have to pay more for hiring taxis, maxi cabs or autos in the city and for intercity travel by taxis.

After nearly nine years, the UT Administration today revised the fares chargeable for travel by taxis, maxi cabs and autos within and outside the city.

The UT Administration had last revised the fares in 2013 for intracity travel and in 2015, for intercity travel.

Under the revised rates, a local AC taxi will now charge Rs34 per km instead of Rs23 per km, a non-AC taxi will now charge Rs25 for the first km and Rs19 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the fare was Rs17 for the first km and Rs13 for each subsequent km. Similarly, the radio auto will charge Rs20 for the first km and Rs13 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the fare was Rs15 for the first km and Rs10 for each subsequent km. Also, the ordinary auto will now charge Rs19 for the first km and Rs9 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the charges were Rs14 for for the first km and Rs7 for each subsequent km. For travel on a daily basis up to eight hours or a maximum of 80 km outside the city, the ordinary taxi car (4+1 seater) will now charge Rs13 per km from Rs9 per km. Similarly, the rate for an AC luxury taxi (4+1 seater) has been increased from Rs12 per km to Rs18 per km. An AC ordinary (6+1 seater) taxi will now charge Rs21 per km instead of Rs14 per km.

The rate of an AC supreme taxi (6+1-seater) has been increased to Rs24 per km from Rs16 per km. For an AC luxury taxi (6+1-seater), people will have to pay Rs30 per km instead of Rs20 per km.

Similarly, the rates for the tempo travellers AC (12+1 seater) have been increased from Rs18 per km to Rs27 per km. For the Corolla Alltis/Scoda/Volks Jetta, the rate has been increased from Rs20 per km to Rs30 per km. The new rate for BMW, Audi (P&C), Camry will be Rs47 per km, which was earlier Rs32 per km. Travel by BMW-5 series and Mercedes E-class will cost Rs74 per km, which was earlier Rs50 per km. The Audi 7 series and S Class Mercedez B rate has been revised to Rs111 per km from Rs75 per km.

For hill areas, an ordinary taxi will charge Rs1.5 per km extra instead of Rs1 per km. For an AC car, Rs3 per km will be charged extra instead of Rs2 per km and a luxury car will charge Rs4 per km extra instead of Rs3 per km.

The rates for hiring taxis for local area on a daily basis up to eight hours or a maximum of 80 km have also been increased.

Ordinary taxi cars up to 4+1 seater, which earlier cost Rs1,200 per day, will now cost Rs1,800 per day. AC luxury taxis, which now charge Rs2,100 per day, earlier cost Rs1,400 per day.

The rates of an AC taxi (ordinary 6+1 seater) have also been increased to Rs2,200 per day from Rs1,500 per day. An AC luxury taxi up to 6+1 seater will charge Rs2,500 per day instead of Rs1,700 per day. For an AC luxury taxi, commuters will now have to pay Rs3,100 per day instead of Rs2,100 per day.

Corolla Altis and Honda Civic will now charge Rs3,700 per day, which was earlier Rs2,500 per day. Volkswagon Jetta and Camry will now charge Rs4,700 per day against Rs3,200 per day.

The Tempo Traveller (12+1 seater) rate will now be Rs3,000 per day as compared to the earlier Rs2,000 per day.

On the increase in the fare, Ramesh Ahuja, president of the taxi union, said the new rates would not give any benefit to the taxi operators as they would hardly get the revised rates due to competition in the market.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

12 IAS, 13 IPS reshuffled in Punjab

2
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

3
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

4
Trending

IndiGo responds after techie hacks website to retrieve lost luggage

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann's government to provide digital J-forms to farmers across state from April 1

6
Punjab

Resolution introduced in US Congress to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

7
Nation

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

8
Trending

Know the truth behind 'giant snake skeleton' seen in France from satellite; watch viral video

9
Trending

Reham Khan takes a dig at ex-husband Imran Khan in the backdrop of current political fiasco; Sidhu gets a special mention

10
World address to pakistan

Defiant Pak PM Imran Khan says he will not resign; says ready to face no-trust vote on Sunday

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Faridkot

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM, EAM today

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...

Adamant Imran says will play till the last ball

Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball

Reports of backroom deal with Oppn

Akalis ‘losing’ grip on SGPC post poll rout

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event, two held

Tech university staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

First rainless March since 2008

First rainless March since 2008

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

Vax drive in 12-14 age group yet to gather steam in P'kula

Mitra exits official WhatsApp group, MC officials follow suit

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi, Maharashtra discard face mask

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Scholarship scam:: Over ~10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Scholarship scam:: Over Rs10 crore siphoned off from varsity accounts

Guest faculty seek regular jobs

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi varsity

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity staffer bags award