Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Now, people will have to pay more for hiring taxis, maxi cabs or autos in the city and for intercity travel by taxis.

After nearly nine years, the UT Administration today revised the fares chargeable for travel by taxis, maxi cabs and autos within and outside the city.

The UT Administration had last revised the fares in 2013 for intracity travel and in 2015, for intercity travel.

Under the revised rates, a local AC taxi will now charge Rs34 per km instead of Rs23 per km, a non-AC taxi will now charge Rs25 for the first km and Rs19 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the fare was Rs17 for the first km and Rs13 for each subsequent km. Similarly, the radio auto will charge Rs20 for the first km and Rs13 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the fare was Rs15 for the first km and Rs10 for each subsequent km. Also, the ordinary auto will now charge Rs19 for the first km and Rs9 for each subsequent km. Earlier, the charges were Rs14 for for the first km and Rs7 for each subsequent km. For travel on a daily basis up to eight hours or a maximum of 80 km outside the city, the ordinary taxi car (4+1 seater) will now charge Rs13 per km from Rs9 per km. Similarly, the rate for an AC luxury taxi (4+1 seater) has been increased from Rs12 per km to Rs18 per km. An AC ordinary (6+1 seater) taxi will now charge Rs21 per km instead of Rs14 per km.

The rate of an AC supreme taxi (6+1-seater) has been increased to Rs24 per km from Rs16 per km. For an AC luxury taxi (6+1-seater), people will have to pay Rs30 per km instead of Rs20 per km.

Similarly, the rates for the tempo travellers AC (12+1 seater) have been increased from Rs18 per km to Rs27 per km. For the Corolla Alltis/Scoda/Volks Jetta, the rate has been increased from Rs20 per km to Rs30 per km. The new rate for BMW, Audi (P&C), Camry will be Rs47 per km, which was earlier Rs32 per km. Travel by BMW-5 series and Mercedes E-class will cost Rs74 per km, which was earlier Rs50 per km. The Audi 7 series and S Class Mercedez B rate has been revised to Rs111 per km from Rs75 per km.

For hill areas, an ordinary taxi will charge Rs1.5 per km extra instead of Rs1 per km. For an AC car, Rs3 per km will be charged extra instead of Rs2 per km and a luxury car will charge Rs4 per km extra instead of Rs3 per km.

The rates for hiring taxis for local area on a daily basis up to eight hours or a maximum of 80 km have also been increased.

Ordinary taxi cars up to 4+1 seater, which earlier cost Rs1,200 per day, will now cost Rs1,800 per day. AC luxury taxis, which now charge Rs2,100 per day, earlier cost Rs1,400 per day.

The rates of an AC taxi (ordinary 6+1 seater) have also been increased to Rs2,200 per day from Rs1,500 per day. An AC luxury taxi up to 6+1 seater will charge Rs2,500 per day instead of Rs1,700 per day. For an AC luxury taxi, commuters will now have to pay Rs3,100 per day instead of Rs2,100 per day.

Corolla Altis and Honda Civic will now charge Rs3,700 per day, which was earlier Rs2,500 per day. Volkswagon Jetta and Camry will now charge Rs4,700 per day against Rs3,200 per day.

The Tempo Traveller (12+1 seater) rate will now be Rs3,000 per day as compared to the earlier Rs2,000 per day.

On the increase in the fare, Ramesh Ahuja, president of the taxi union, said the new rates would not give any benefit to the taxi operators as they would hardly get the revised rates due to competition in the market.