Now, pay property tax with rebate in Chandigarh till July 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

The last date to deposit property tax with rebate has been extended by two months i.e. up to July 31 in the city.

Despite the rebate, 68 per cent building owners have failed to pay property tax so far.

According to the MC, there are 1.06 lakh house tax payers in the city. Of them, only 38,000 owners have cleared it so far. Of the 30,000 commercial tax payers, only 10,000 have paid the levy. A sum of around Rs 24 crore has been collected as the tax for the current fiscal from April 1 till now. Now, residential property taxpayers will get a rebate of 20 per cent and commercial property taxpayers 10 per cent till July 31. After that, there will be a penalty of 25 per cent and 12 per cent interest on the tax dues sans rebate.