Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

In order to cut short patient wait time in queues for registration, all 45 out-patient department (OPD) counters at the PGI have been equipped with QR code-enabled point of sales (POS) machines for payments.

Under the system, once the registration fee is displayed on a POS machine, the patient can scan the QR code on the machine via a payment app on their mobile phone to make a transaction. This facility will be in addition to card payment using these machines.

Earlier, patients had to either carry out physical transactions or swipe their debit cards, which was time consuming. The new facility will enable the patients to deposit fee cashless or without the use of card. Prof Vivek Lal, PGI Director, said: “A number of patients in queues are turned away as they fail to reach the counter within the two-hour window due to the time-consuming payment process. The QR code-enabled payment system will make the process of making OPD cards faster, thereby reducing wait time for patients. We plan to streamline the process with the implementation of hospital information system version 2 (HIS-2) project.”

On an average, over 10,000 patients are registered at PGI OPDs every day. The registrations are open for a limited two-hour (8 am to 10 am) window, against three hours (8 am to 11 am) earlier. Many patients have to queue up early in the morning, even before the registration counters open, to ensure they can get registration card made in time. The PGI is planning to bring out a mobile application under the upcoming HIS-2. The patient mobile application will have the facility of provisional OPD registration, special clinic appointment, patient queue status, investigation report view, online payment and mobile payment.