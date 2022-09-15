Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

PGI doctors will now have to disclose details of conferences they attend outside the institute in a proforma and justify their participation as well.

This will include details such as how the participation of the doctor will help work at the institute. Earlier, doctors used to submit request on a plain piece of paper without mentioning the details of the conference.

“It is to bring to notice of all heads of departments of the institute that the faculty members of the institute apply for national or international programme on a plain paper or letterheads without mentioning the details of conference, duty leave, source of finances to be used, request of no-objection certificate (NOC) for visa purpose, proper invitation or acceptance of letter for the purpose,” said the letter.

It further reads: “It has now been decided by the authority that all faculty members of the institute must now apply for programme (involving no financial liability on the part of institute) in prescribed format.”

The details required to be submitted by doctors included event for academic purposes to be attended, how would doctor’s participation in conference/ academic visit, in question, help in his/her work at the institute, specific details of source of finance (travel cost, registration fee) to be used for attending the programme along with proofs, title of the paper to be presented with names of all authors, and copy of invitation letter/acceptance of paper/abstract for the programme.

